BLACKWOOD, N.J. (CBS) — Firefighters in Gloucester Township rescued a boy who was trapped inside a claw game. It happened at the Gloucester Premium Outlets in Blackwood on Wednesday.
Gloucester Township Fire District 6 posted photos on Facebook showing first responders rescuing the child trapped inside the ball pit of the Big Choice claw game.
“We like to challenge our personnel to be prepared for whatever is thrown their way. If you’ve been keeping track, May’s training focused on rescue—including disentangling simulated patients from unique predicaments,” the fire department said in the Facebook post.
The child was not injured and reunited with family.
It’s not known how the child got stuck inside the machine.