TRENTON, N.J. (CBS) — A ceremony was held in Trenton on Thursday to remember the brave men who invaded Normandy 75 years ago today on D-Day. The World War II Memorial in the state’s capital was the perfect setting for a ceremony to honor veterans on the 75th anniversary of D-Day.

About two dozen veterans came this morning, most of them from the state’s veteran nursing homes. They were treated to musical performances by The Bombshell’s singing group and several of the men, who are in their 80s and 90s, stood proudly when they heard the song for their branch of the military.

Gov. Phil Murphy offered his appreciation to the vets, recounting some of the mind-boggling acts of courage during the Normandy landing.

Al Stone was a platoon sergeant in the U.S. Army infantry, stationed in Liverpool, England leading up to D-Day. He would go on to join the second wave of troops crossing over to France, and he remembers D-Day vividly.

“It was a lot of tension and a lot of anticipation, but also a lot of questions. For instance, we didn’t know if we were going to be in it or not. We were not. We were sent over about two weeks after D-Day,” Stone said.

Stone also described what it was like when he learned that the Americans and the British took the beach and were successful on D-Day.

“We were thrilled to death, because we knew we were going to have to go in and do it if they didn’t,” Stone said.