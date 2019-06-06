



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Comcast is making it easier for Xfinity customers to check in on their pets throughout the day. Comcast released a new “pet filter” feature on its Xfinity Camera on Thursday.

The filter uses artificial intelligence to quickly sort through hours of footage to identify video with just pets in it.

This new feature comes after a Comcast-funded survey determined two in three pet owners use a camera to check in on their pets for daily pick-me-ups.

The nationwide survey, conducted by Wakefield Research, found nearly half of the participants, 44%, check on their pets four times a day or more.

Nearly two in five participants take a peek at their pets during work and 94% say checking in on their pet is one of the best parts of their day.

“We developed this feature to help our customers quickly filter motion-triggered events by people, vehicles, or pets because we wanted to bring them the video clips that matter most even faster,” said Dennis Matthew, vice president and general manager of Comcast’s Xfinity Home. “It’s an intelligent home security solution that enables our customers to easily check in on their loved ones from anywhere, anytime.”