By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Hartford Yard Goats, Local, Local TV, Trenton Thunder


HARTFORD, Conn. (CBS) — Benches cleared following a Minor League Baseball game between the Trenton Thunder and Hartford Yard Goats Tuesday night after a Thunder player broke up a no-hitter in the ninth inning with a bunt. Video posted to Twitter shows a near-brawl breaking out after the game, as both teams had to be separated.

According to milb.com, Thunder’s Matt Lipka, a prospect with the New York Yankees’ Double-A affiliate, bunted with one out in the ninth inning in a 3-0 game to break up the no-hitter against the Colorado Rockies’ affiliate.

After the Yard Goats closed out the one-hitter, several players confronted Lipka and both benches cleared. The teams had to be separated.

“It is what it is,” Yard Goats pitcher Rico Garcia told milb.com. “[Lipka] was doing what he had to do. And we were really passionate about getting the no-hitter. It is what it is. I can’t really speak for what he was trying to do or what he was trying to accomplish. It’s unfortunate we couldn’t get the no-hitter. Emotions were high after.”

Garcia, who started the game, struck out 11 over six innings in the win.

