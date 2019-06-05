Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – If you ever wanted to smell like an Xbox, soon you’ll be able to … in Australia and New Zealand. Beginning in July, Microsoft is teaming up with Unilever, the company behind Axe body spray, to release Xbox-branded deodorant, body wash, shower gel and body spray.
Microsoft wants consumers to “power up” with the personal care products before they leave the house.
The personal care products, Microsoft says, will smell like a mixture of citrus fruits, herbs – like mint and sage – and various styles of wood.
At this time, it is unclear if the products will ever become available in the United States.