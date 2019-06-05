BREAKING:Former Archbishop Carroll High School Employee Arrested For Sexually Assaulting Student, Prosecutors Say
By CBS3 Staff
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – If you ever wanted to smell like an Xbox, soon you’ll be able to … in Australia and New Zealand. Beginning in July, Microsoft is teaming up with Unilever, the company behind Axe body spray, to release Xbox-branded deodorant, body wash, shower gel and body spray.

Microsoft wants consumers to “power up” with the personal care products before they leave the house.

(Credit: CBS3)

The personal care products, Microsoft says, will smell like a mixture of citrus fruits, herbs – like mint and sage – and various styles of wood.

At this time, it is unclear if the products will ever become available in the United States.

Comments

