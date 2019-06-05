BREAKING:Employee Dead Following Construction Accident On Northeast Extension Of Pennsylvania Turnpike, Authorities Say
By CBS3 Staff
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — June is Pride Month and the Free Library of Philadelphia is celebrating with more than 50 events. Among them is “Drag Queen Story Time.”

The event took place at the West Oak Lane library on Wednesday morning.

(credit: CBS3)

“Drag Queen Story Time” allows children and their families to hear drag queens share stories about diversity and self-love.

Earlier this year, there was an outcry after Lansdale Library hosted “Drag Queen Story Time,” bringing out both protesters and supporters.

