PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — June is Pride Month and the Free Library of Philadelphia is celebrating with more than 50 events. Among them is “Drag Queen Story Time.”
The event took place at the West Oak Lane library on Wednesday morning.
“Drag Queen Story Time” allows children and their families to hear drag queens share stories about diversity and self-love.
Earlier this year, there was an outcry after Lansdale Library hosted “Drag Queen Story Time,” bringing out both protesters and supporters.