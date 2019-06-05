  • CBS 3On Air

By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Local, Local TV, New Jersey news

SOUTH BRUNSWICK, N.J. (CBS) – Police in New Jersey are on the hunt for a man they are calling the “donut desperado.” Police say the suspect stole from a local Dunkin’ – all while livestreaming the heist!

In a video posted on the South Brunswick Police Department’s Twitter, the “donut desperado” can be seen jumping on the counter and doing little dance before jumping down to grab a doughnut.

He then takes a bite out of the doughnut and makes sure to capture it on his cel phone. He then starts to make his exit, but not before grabbing a drink from the fridge.

Police say this is the second time this has happened at the Dunkin’ on George’s Road.

