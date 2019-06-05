TRENTON, N.J. (CBS/AP) – A father-son talk about a summer job is on the backburner after a New Jersey college student won a $1 million lottery prize. Kristopher Chrysanthopoulos’ dad had invited him to lunch to talk to the 20-year-old about the need for a summer job.

During the ride, he decided to check his May 28 Mega Millions tickets. That’s when he looked at his father and said, “Dad, I’ve got five numbers!”

“We just pulled over, started freaking out, high-fiving and what not,” Chrysanthopoulos said. “It was just me and him and we went to the quickest convenient store we can find. We scanned the ticket and it just said ‘see clerk.’ We didn’t know what it was worth so we gave it to the guy and he said it’s worth a million bucks and we started freaking out.”

Dad thought maybe it was a prank so they stopped at the nearest lottery retailer to validate the ticket, which was worth $1 million.

“It was overwhelming. I didn’t believe it. I thought he was just spoofing me with an app or something,” Chrysanthopoulos’ dad, Alex said.

The Rider University student says he would like to take his family on vacation and then put the rest of the money into savings.

As for the summer job? That’s a work in progress.

