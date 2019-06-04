  • CBS 3On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    12:37 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    01:37 AMComics Unleashed
    02:07 AMEyewitness News at 11pm
    02:37 AMPaid Program
    View All Programs
By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Health, Offbeat, Talkers


PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Here’s some food for thought. Despite what we’ve been told for decades, white meat, including chicken, may not be so healthy after all.

According to a new study, both red and white meat have the same effects on your cholesterol. The study only looked at lean meats and did not include processed meats or fish.

Flossing, Brushing Your Teeth Could Help Prevent Alzheimer’s Disease, Study Finds

Bottom line, experts say a plant-based diet is best for those worried about their cholesterol.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s