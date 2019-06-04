Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Here’s some food for thought. Despite what we’ve been told for decades, white meat, including chicken, may not be so healthy after all.
According to a new study, both red and white meat have the same effects on your cholesterol. The study only looked at lean meats and did not include processed meats or fish.
Flossing, Brushing Your Teeth Could Help Prevent Alzheimer’s Disease, Study Finds
Bottom line, experts say a plant-based diet is best for those worried about their cholesterol.