WILMINGTON, Del. (CBS) — Police in Wilmington are investigating a series of shoplifting incidents at various Walgreens and CVS stores where toiletries would be stolen and then sold to other small businesses in the city for $1 per item. Items that were stolen included soap, body wash and deodorant.
According to police, the stolen items which stores bought for $1 each would then be resold to customers at a higher price.
On Monday, police, along with officials from Wilmington’s Department of Licenses and Inspections, visited five stores that had stolen merchandise bearing Walgreens or CVS labels. Authorities seized the items and L&I officials identified additional violations which forced the immediate closures to all five businesses.
“This is a strong example of the leadership displayed by our patrol officers and street supervisors in addressing crime and quality-of-life issues throughout Wilmington,” said Wilmington Police Lt. Matthew Hall. “Our officers noticed this trend and leveraged intelligence and community support to determine what was taking place, identify those responsible, and partner with another City agency to take swift action.”
The stores that were closed include:
Shorman Mini Market at 2215 Washington St.
City Markey and Deli at 2402 N. Market St.
Franklin Market at 128 N. Franklin St.
Lucky Stop at 2212 N. Market St.
High Savings Market at 418 N. Scott St.
Anyone with information about these incidents can contact police at 302-576-3922.