By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Local, Local TV, Meldrick Taylor, Philadelphia Police


PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A former professional boxer was arrested after allegedly pointing a gun at one of his tenants and then barricading himself inside his Strawberry Mansion apartment. Philadelphia police say 52-year-old Meldrick Taylor surrendered to authorities overnight.

He is accused of entering his tenant’s apartment on the 2700 block of West Lehigh Avenue and telling him to vacate the property.

After the 26-year-old refused, Taylor allegedly threatened to shoot him.

Taylor was arrested without incident. He has been charged with aggravated assault and other related offenses.

No one was injured.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s