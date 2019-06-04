Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A former professional boxer was arrested after allegedly pointing a gun at one of his tenants and then barricading himself inside his Strawberry Mansion apartment. Philadelphia police say 52-year-old Meldrick Taylor surrendered to authorities overnight.
He is accused of entering his tenant’s apartment on the 2700 block of West Lehigh Avenue and telling him to vacate the property.
After the 26-year-old refused, Taylor allegedly threatened to shoot him.
Taylor was arrested without incident. He has been charged with aggravated assault and other related offenses.
No one was injured.