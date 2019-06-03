ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (CBS) — A man was arrested after shooting himself in the leg inside his vehicle at an Atlantic City parking garage. Police say the incident happened Sunday night at the Caesars Colosseum Parking Garage.
According to police, 30-year-old William Byrd, of Middletown, Delaware, walked into the AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, City Division with a gunshot wound to the leg.
Byrd told police he mistakenly shot himself inside of his vehicle at the Caesars Colosseum Parking Garage.
Officers recovered a loaded handgun in his vehicle and Byrd was arrested and charged with unlawful possession of a weapon.
He was released on a summons with a future court date.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact police at 609-347-5788.