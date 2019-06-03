Comments
EASTON, Pa. (CBS) — Over 80 students and adults were impacted after a student released pepper spray in the Easton Area Middle School cafeteria on Monday morning. The incident happened around 10:30 a.m.
According to the Easton Area School District, nurses and medics treated those exposed to pepper spray on the scene.
Some of the students were taken to St. Luke Hospital Anderson Campus for evaluation.
The fire department sent those who were exposed to the pepper spray through a decontamination wash.
The school has a suspect in custody.