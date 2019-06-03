  • CBS 3On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    9:00 PMThe Code
    10:00 PMBull
    11:00 PMEyewitness News at 11pm
    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    12:37 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    View All Programs
By Matt Bowker
Filed Under:Chuck Fletcher, Kevin hayes, Local, Local TV, Philadelphia Flyers

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — And so it begins. The Flyers kicked off what could be a busy offseason, acquiring the rights to center Kevin Hayes in a trade with the Winnipeg Jets Monday night.

Hayes, 27, will be an unrestricted free agent on July 1, so the deal gives the Flyers an early window to strike a deal with center. The Flyers sent Winnipeg a 2019 fifth-round pick for Hayes’ rights.

In 2018, Hayes recorded a career-high 55 points — 19 goals and 36 assists — in 71 games with the Rangers and Jets. Hayes previously played with new Flyers’ coach Alain Vigneault from 2014 to 2018 in New York.

In his career, Hayes has a total of 92 goals and 137 assists for 229 points in 381 games.

This will be General Manager Chuck Fletcher’s first offseason at the helm of the Flyers since he took over after Ron Hextall’s mid-season firing. Fletcher has vowed to upgrade the Flyers’ uneven roster and has mentioned second-line center as a need for the Flyers.

Hayes, if re-signed, could fill that role while Nolan Patrick develops his all-around game.

More coming…

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s