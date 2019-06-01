



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Philadelphia Police are on the hunt for a gunman who ambushed a woman and shot her to death inside her car. The incident happened shortly before 2:30 a.m. on the 400 block of West 65th Avenue in the city’s East Oak Lane section on Saturday.

Police rushed to the scene, where they found a 39-year-old woman in the driver’s seat of a vehicle with multiple gunshot wounds throughout her body. She was pronounced dead at the scene. The vehicle’s engine was still running when police found her.

According to police, the victim was shot multiple times at point-blank range shortly after parking her car.

Police say the victim was immediately approached by a suspect who shot her multiple times in her jaw, torso and shoulder.

The suspect is a man believed to be in his late 20s or early 30s and took off running east down 65th Street after the shooting, police say.

Man In Custody After Barricade Situation At Jenkintown Condominium, Police Say

The victim’s family did not want to speak to CBS3 nor identify her but did say the victim was a mother of two and would bend over backwards to help anyone.

Police are actively investigating the homicide in which they do not know the identity of the suspect nor the motive.

CBS3’s Dan Koob contributed to this report.