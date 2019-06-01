  • CBS 3On Air

By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Local, Local TV, Montgomery County news

JENKINTOWN, Pa (CBS) — A man is in custody after authorities in Montgomery County conducted an emergency response operation for a domestic situation at the Beaver Hill West Building. The building is located on the 300 block of Florence Avenue in Jenkintown.

Residents of the building were advised to shelter in place until the situation is resolved.

According to authorities at the scene a man was taken into custody.

The area of West, Runnymede and Florence Avenues was temporarily closed for the safety of the general public as well as the Officers conducting the operation.

