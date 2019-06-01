  • CBS 3On Air

By CBS3 Staff
SEA ISLE CITY, N.J. (CBS) – There is some good news for Jersey Shore goers. The Townsends Inlet Bridge, which connects Avalon and Sea Isle City, could reopen earlier than previously thought.

The bridge has been undergoing repairs since last September.

Officials originally said the bridge would not open until late summer, but they’re now saying the project has progressed better than projected.

They are now eyeing July 30 as the reopening date.

