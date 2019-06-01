JENKINTOWN, Pa. (CBS) – A 36-year-old man is in custody and his girlfriend is in the hospital after police say he assaulted her inside their apartment. The incident happened around 5 a.m. at the Beaver Hill Condominium, located at 309 Florence Ave., in Jenkintown on Saturday.
Police were dispatched for a domestic violence call, where they found the suspect barricaded inside his apartment.
According to police, the man eventually surrendered to a swat team after several hours of negotiations.
Police believe the man assaulted his girlfriend, who was able to escape and call police from a neighbor’s apartment.
The woman was taken to the hospital with facial injuries and a possible broken wrist, police say.
The suspect, whose identity has not been released, faces several charges, including aggravated assault.