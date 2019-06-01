  • CBS 3On Air

By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Jenkintown news, Local, Local TV, Montgomery County news


JENKINTOWN, Pa. (CBS) – A 36-year-old man is in custody and his girlfriend is in the hospital after police say he assaulted her inside their apartment. The incident happened around 5 a.m. at the Beaver Hill Condominium, located at 309 Florence Ave., in Jenkintown on Saturday.

Police were dispatched for a domestic violence call, where they found the suspect barricaded inside his apartment.

According to police, the man eventually surrendered to a swat team after several hours of negotiations.

Police believe the man assaulted his girlfriend, who was able to escape and call police from a neighbor’s apartment.

The woman was taken to the hospital with facial injuries and a possible broken wrist, police say.

The suspect, whose identity has not been released, faces several charges, including aggravated assault.

