WAYNE, Pa (CBS) – Many families live, work and learn here along the Main Line. CBS3’s Vittoria Woodill had the chance to visit one of the places where people are able to learn not only about art but about themselves.
Joy by definition is the feeling of great pleasure. As you wander around the sun filled classrooms of the Wayne Art Center, you can tell by the focus of the student artists that working on their artistic skills isn’t exactly work at all.
“So many people find so much pleasure and satisfaction in being a part of this community,” Wayne Art Center executive director Nancy Campbell said.
It’s a community filled with passion to bring light to as many art mediums as possible.
No matter your age or skill level, the people at the Wayne Art Center make you aware of your inner artist.
