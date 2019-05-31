



WAYNE, PA. (CBS) – From world-class equestrians who competed at Devon, to world-famous competitors who once called Delaware County home, the Philadelphia suburb that has become a local meme also has its own museum of memorabilia and photos of some truly inspiring athletes.

Inside the Radnor Township Municipal building, you can celebrate the greatest athletes in the history of this area.

“The common denominator, the common theme is that these are Delaware County athletes that achieved something on the international or national scale,” Sports Legends of Delaware County Museum executive Jim Vankonski said.

The Sports Legends of Delaware County Museum has seven galleries with some very well known stars of yesteryear celebrated.

“We have the Mickey Vernon, Danny Murtaugh gallery devoted to baseball,” Vankonski said. “We have a wide world of women’s sports gallery devoted to our female athletes from Delaware County. And we have our Emlen Tunnell football gallery.”

Tunnell was perhaps the most accomplished athlete ever to come out of Delco.

The Bryn Mawr native and Radnor High graduate was the first African American ever enshrined into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

There are many stories to be told inside the walls.

Perhaps you remember Billy “White Shoes” Johnson, a Marcus Hook native who made end-zone celebrations popular.

Or how about a mini shrine to Malvern native and Phillies announcer Ben Davis, who played seven seasons in the majors?

You can find many other artifacts from across the sports landscape at the museum.

Frieda Gibbs was the first African American woman to win a world championship in kickboxing, and she went to Cabrini University.

“We have two managers from Delaware County that have won World Series,” Vankonski said. “We have the Mike Scoscia game-worn jersey right there, No. 14. And then we have a jersey from Danny Murtaugh, No. 40.”

Maybe the most surprising piece of history is that there are so many gold medal winning athletes from Delco, nine in total.

One particular exhibit showcases some rare swimming gear.

“It happens to have Jane Backman’s bathing suits, swimming suits, she wore when she won her gold medal in 1968,” Vankonski said, “and when she won her gold medal in 1972.”

From the pool to the hardwood to the gridiron, there’s something for all sports fans to enjoy at the Sports Legends of Delaware County Museum.