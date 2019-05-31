  • CBS 3On Air

By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Local, Local TV


PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A wild shootout was caught on camera in Philadelphia’s Logan neighborhood. Surveillance video captured the scene along the 1800 block of West Albanus Street, just before 4 p.m. Tuesday.

It started when one man began shooting at two other men. Those two men then pulled out their own guns and fired back.

Several homes and vehicles were struck in the gunfire.

No word if anyone was hurt.

Surveillance video captured clear images of two of the suspects before the shooting.

Police are still looking for three suspects.

