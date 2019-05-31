



OXON HILL, Md. (CBS/AP) — After 20 grueling rounds, no one speller could separate themselves as the lone champion. The bee had a historic eight co-champions as officials struggled to find enough words in the dictionary to challenge the contestants.

Among the winners was Cherry Hill, New Jersey native Shruthika Padhy. In the final round, Shruthika spelled “aiguillette” to solidify her spot in history.

An aiguillette is an ornament on some military and naval uniforms, consisting of braided loops hanging from the shoulder and on dress uniforms ending in points.

The kids were just too good.

SHE DID IT!!! 2019 Scripps National Spelling Bee Co-Champion Shruthika Padhy! WE are so proud! @RIMSTweets @ScrippsBee 💜❤️🐝 #WEareCHPS pic.twitter.com/tgUd2IQPKA — Cherry Hill Schools (@ChpsTweets) May 31, 2019

Eight spellers were better than the dictionary. They were better than anything the Scripps National Spelling Bee could throw at them. And they all ended up with a hand on the trophy.

In the most extraordinary ending in the 94-year history of the competition, the bee ended in an eight-way tie on Thursday night. The eight co-champions spelled the final 47 words correctly, going through five consecutive perfect rounds.

Dr. Bailly just announced we're in uncharted territory. We won't run out of words but may run out of words to challenge our most storied spellers in Bee history. At Rd 20, 3 away, all remaining spellers will be named Co-Champions of the Scripps National Spelling Bee. #spellingbee — Scripps National Spelling Bee (@ScrippsBee) May 31, 2019

Each winner will get the full winner’s prize of $50,000 in cash.

They are: Rishik Gandhasri, Erin Howard, Saketh Sundar, Shruthika, Sohum Sukhatankar, Abhijay Kodali, Christopher Serrao and Rojan Raja.

