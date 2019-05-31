Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Some of our favorite Eagles players are trading in their helmets and pads for bats and gloves. Quarterback Carson Wentz is hosting his second annual charity softball game at Citizens Bank Park on Friday.
This year’s game will feature players like DeSean Jackson, Jordan Howard, Zach Ertz, Vinny Curry, and Brandon Graham.
There will also be a home run derby and a silent auction before the softball game.
All of the money raised benefits Carson Wentz’s AO1 Foundation. Last year’s softball game sold over 25,000 advanced tickets and raised over $850,000 for the foundations Outdoor Program, the Haiti Sports Complex, and the Thy Kingdom Crumb Food Truck.
The event will kick off at 6:30 p.m.
For more information on the foundation visit, www.ao1foundation.org.