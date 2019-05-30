Comments
LEVITTOWN, Pa. (CBS) — Wednesday night’s storm is being blamed for at least one death in Bucks County. A 15-year-old Neshaminy High School student drowned in the swollen Mill Creek in Levittown.
Middletown police say the boy was kayaking with friends in the creek near Snowball Drive when he fell in the water.
Middletown Police Chief Joseph Bartorilla said first responders had to use a boat to get to the boy.
The teen was taken to St. Mary Medical Center where he later died.
The boy’s identity has not yet been released.