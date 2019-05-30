WEATHER ALERT:Flash Flood Watch For Much Of Region From 2 p.m. until 10 p.m.
ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) – A man and a woman are safe after they spent three hours clinging to their capsized sailboat in the Atlantic Ocean about 65 miles off Atlantic City. The Coast Guard received a satellite distress signal from the 55-foot (17-meter) vessel Bertie on Wednesday evening.

Coast Guard Petty Officer Andy Kendrick says the sailboat was headed to New York from the Bahamas when it encountered stormy conditions.

The Coast Guard launched a helicopter from Atlantic City and a plane from North Carolina. A Coast Guard cutter also was dispatched to the scene.

Kendrick says a rescue swimmer found the two hanging onto the capsized boat. They were hoisted aboard the helicopter.

The pair, who Kendrick says have been sailing around the world for the last two years, were transported to a hospital. There’s no word on their condition.

