By CBS3 Staff
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Pennsylvania State Rep. Brain Sims is apologizing again for his controversial videos. Sims faced sharp criticism for berating protesters outside of a Center City Planned Parenthood earlier this month.

“It was a mix of sort of Philadelphia righteous indignation with a lot of arrogance. And it was something I’m both ashamed of and very apologetic for,” Sims said.

Sims made the comment Wednesday night during a meeting on LGBTQ rights in Philadelphia. It was held at Congregation Rodeph Shalom in North Philadelphia

