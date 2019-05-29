



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Some of Philadelphia’s oldest residents celebrated turning a century old and shared the secret to their longevity. Families, caretakers and a very prestigious group of the city’s centenarians celebrated a century of life at SugarHouse Casino on Wednesday.

It was a party like none other for a group few are privileged enough to be a part of.

Mayor Jim Kenney hosted the 19th annual Mayor’s Centenarian Celebration, honoring Philadelphians who will be 100 years old and older in 2019.

“Over the course of your lives you have contributed to the progress to our great city and country,” Kenney said. “You have seen a lot in your lifetimes and we are honored that you are here to share your wisdom and experiences with the rest of us.”

Lifelong Philadelphian Gussie Leven says the secret to her longevity is simple.

“I’m 100 plus three years, “Leven said. “There is no secret, my friend. You just try to take care of yourself the best you can and not do any harm to anybody else.”

Kenney said that 176 Philadelphia residents will turn 100 years old in 2019.

At 103, Germantown’s Russell Harvey is the oldest man in Philadelphia and he’s still hard at work on his lawn.

“I still cut the grass, I shovel snow,” Harvey said. “I’m still driving but not at a night. I do every little think I can to keep busy.”

In a room filled with hundreds of years of service to the United States and Philadelphia, it was an honor to celebrate the elite group of centenarians.

Pennsylvania has the fourth most people who are 100 years old or older with 5,353 people.

So maybe it’s true there must be something in the water here.