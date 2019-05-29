WEATHER ALERT:Tornado Watch Issued For Philadelphia, Surrounding Counties As Region Deals With More Severe Weather
By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Offbeat, Talkers

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (CBS) — A Voorhees, New Jersey, native who overcame cancer as a young boy shined in his MLB debut Tuesday night. Twenty-three-year-old Devin Smeltzer struck out seven batters and didn’t give up any runs in the Twins’ 5-3 over the Brewers.

It was a historic outing for Smeltzer and the Twins.

The Bishop Eustace graduate was diagnosed with a tumor on his pelvis when he was just 9 years old, and he’s been in remission for seven years.

During his journey to the big leagues, he even got to share a touching moment with Phillies’ great Chase Utley, who was then with the Dodgers.

Smeltzer’s family was even there to see the special moment as he achieved his dream of playing in MLB.

