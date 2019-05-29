MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (CBS) — A Voorhees, New Jersey, native who overcame cancer as a young boy shined in his MLB debut Tuesday night. Twenty-three-year-old Devin Smeltzer struck out seven batters and didn’t give up any runs in the Twins’ 5-3 over the Brewers.
It was a historic outing for Smeltzer and the Twins.
The Bishop Eustace graduate was diagnosed with a tumor on his pelvis when he was just 9 years old, and he’s been in remission for seven years.
During his journey to the big leagues, he even got to share a touching moment with Phillies’ great Chase Utley, who was then with the Dodgers.
Today I got to thank @chaseutley on behalf of St. Christopher’s hospital, my family,and all of philly. We have both come a long way since ‘06. On and off the field he leads and gives back. Thanks to the @dodgers for making this happen on a higher platform to get my story out and inspire. Looking forward to my strike out campaign this year and seeing what we can rally up to help out Katie’s Krusaders. Information to come! . . . . #catchcancerlooking #dodgers #phillies #inspire #survivor
Smeltzer’s family was even there to see the special moment as he achieved his dream of playing in MLB.