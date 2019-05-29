  • CBS 3On Air

By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Local, Local TV, Philadelphia News

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Two Philadelphia medics and a police officer were injured in a hit-and-run overnight. Cellphone video from Raymond Vozzelli shows the scene at Griscom and Pratt Streets in Frankford, just before 11 p.m. Tuesday.

Police say a red car slammed head-on into a rescue squad. The driver then got out and started running, police say.

An officer chased down that suspect but suffered a minor injury while making the arrest.

The two medics and the officer were taken to the hospital to get checked out.

