PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Potential severe storms are moving through the region Tuesday night. A tornado watch is in effect for Philadelphia and the surrounding counties, including Berks, Lehigh Valley, the Poconos, New Jersey and Delaware until 10 p.m. One of the storms has reportedly damaged homes in Berks County.

⚠️ TORNADO WATCH expanded to include all of NJ and DE. The entire area now under the watch until 10p tonight. #njwx #dewx — Lauren Casey (@LaurenCBS3) May 28, 2019

Tornado Watch for Delaware, Lehigh, Montgomery, Northampton and Philadelphia County in PA until 10:00pm. @cbsphilly #pawx — Chelsea Ingram (@ChelseaWeather) May 28, 2019

Tornado Watch for Berks and Bucks County in PA until 10:00pm. @cbsphilly #pawx — Chelsea Ingram (@ChelseaWeather) May 28, 2019

A tornado warning was issued for a part of Berks and Chester Counties, but they have since expired.

Pretty sure I just witnessed the tornado near the Morgantown exit of the PA Turnpike. Saw some debris twirling around in the sky as well. pic.twitter.com/IPF0STSpb8 — David Kline (@mpfd114) May 28, 2019

There are reports of homes damaged and people needing to be rescued in Berks County. The storm produced hail in western Berks County.

BREAKING: Homes damaged, & reports of people needing to be rescued in Berks County. Storm continues to move through Chester County, making its way toward Philadelphia. Stay with @CBSPhilly for the latest. — Jessica Kartalija (@JessKartalija) May 28, 2019

See below for latest forecast:

TONIGHT — Scattered Thunderstorms, Some Strong to Severe. Threat Ends after Midnight, then Partly Cloudy and Humid. Low 70.

TOMORROW — Mostly Sunny with Late Day T-Storms, Some Strong. High 85.

THURSDAY — Mostly Sunny and Hot, Scattered PM T-Storms. High 90.

FRIDAY — Mostly Sunny and Less Humid. High 81.

SATURDAY — Mostly Sunny and Nice. High 82.

SUNDAY — Mix of Sun and Clouds, Chance of Showers and a T-Storm. High 82.

JERSEY SHORE:

TONIGHT — Scattered Thunderstorms, Some Strong. Threat Ends after Midnight, then Partly Cloudy and Humid. Low 68.

TOMORROW — Mostly Sunny with a Late Day T-Storm. High 85.

THURSDAY — Mostly Sunny and Hot, with an Afternoon T-Storm. High 87.

OCEAN TEMP: 63-66°

POCONOS:

TONIGHT — Scattered Thunderstorms, Some Strong to Severe, then Partly Cloudy and Humid. Low 57.

TOMORROW — Partly Sunny with Scattered PM T-Storms. High 72.

THURSDAY — Mostly Cloudy, Chance of Showers and a T-Storm. High 74.