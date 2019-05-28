PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Potential severe storms are moving through the region Tuesday night. A tornado watch is in effect for Philadelphia and the surrounding counties, including Berks, Lehigh Valley, the Poconos, New Jersey and Delaware until 10 p.m. One of the storms has reportedly damaged homes in Berks County.
A tornado warning was issued for a part of Berks and Chester Counties, but they have since expired.
There are reports of homes damaged and people needing to be rescued in Berks County. The storm produced hail in western Berks County.
See below for latest forecast:
TONIGHT — Scattered Thunderstorms, Some Strong to Severe. Threat Ends after Midnight, then Partly Cloudy and Humid. Low 70.
TOMORROW — Mostly Sunny with Late Day T-Storms, Some Strong. High 85.
THURSDAY — Mostly Sunny and Hot, Scattered PM T-Storms. High 90.
FRIDAY — Mostly Sunny and Less Humid. High 81.
SATURDAY — Mostly Sunny and Nice. High 82.
SUNDAY — Mix of Sun and Clouds, Chance of Showers and a T-Storm. High 82.
JERSEY SHORE:
TONIGHT — Scattered Thunderstorms, Some Strong. Threat Ends after Midnight, then Partly Cloudy and Humid. Low 68.
TOMORROW — Mostly Sunny with a Late Day T-Storm. High 85.
THURSDAY — Mostly Sunny and Hot, with an Afternoon T-Storm. High 87.
OCEAN TEMP: 63-66°
POCONOS:
TONIGHT — Scattered Thunderstorms, Some Strong to Severe, then Partly Cloudy and Humid. Low 57.
TOMORROW — Partly Sunny with Scattered PM T-Storms. High 72.
THURSDAY — Mostly Cloudy, Chance of Showers and a T-Storm. High 74.