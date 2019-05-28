BREAKING:Phillies' Odubel Herrera Arrested At Golden Nugget Hotel And Casino For Allegedly Assaulting Girlfriend, Police Say
By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:InstaStory, Local TV


PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Tuesday is National Hamburger Day and several restaurant chains in the Philadelphia region are offering deals to satisfy your taste buds.

Bareburger is offering a buy one, get one deal. From 3 p.m. to 6 p.m., customers can buy either the American or Golden State, a vegan burger, and get one free.

McDonald’s is offering a 2 for $5 Mix and Match Deal where customers can choose two of the following items: the Big Mac, Filet-O-Fish, Quarter Pounder with cheese, and 10 piece Chicken McNuggets, at participating locations.

Morton’s Steakhouse is celebrating National Burger Month with a $25 Gorgonzola-Bacon Burger and french fries special through May 31.

At Ruby Tuesday, you can get $5 Smokehouse Silders with fries or tots from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. You can also enter Ruby Tuesday’s “Burger Jackpot” through May 31. The grand prize is a trip to Las Vegas and free Ruby Tuesday for a year.

Wayback Burger is featuring $3 signature burgers for National Hamburger Day. The deal is available in-restaurant and on the app.

Celebrate National Burger Day at BurgerFi with $5 BurgerFi Cheeseburgers all day. This deal is available at participating locations only.

Dairy Queen is serving up free burgers with the purchase of any malt or shake through the DQ mobile app from May 28 to 31.

Sonic Drive-In offers half-priced cheeseburgers every Tuesday night from 5 p.m. to close.

