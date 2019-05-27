Local World War II Veteran Honored During Memorial Day Weekend

Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – It was a special day for a local World War II veteran this Memorial Day weekend. Brother Clarence l. Walker was honored by Holy Cross Baptist Church in Overbrook.
Brother Walker was drafted to the army in 1943 and served in Normandy and other parts of Europe until 1946.
Now, he serves the church as an usher, something he says he always wanted to do.