  • CBS 3On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMEyewitness News at Noon
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Local, Local TV, Philadelphia News


PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – It was a special day for a local World War II veteran this Memorial Day weekend. Brother Clarence l. Walker was honored by Holy Cross Baptist Church in Overbrook.

Brother Walker was drafted to the army in 1943 and served in Normandy and other parts of Europe until 1946.

Now, he serves the church as an usher, something he says he always wanted to do.

Local World War II Veteran Honored During Memorial Day Weekend

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s