By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Offbeat, Talkers


PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Employees at a Georgia Home Depot store are being praised for helping out a two-year-old boy who has trouble getting around. The boy named Logan has a disorder which impacts his muscle tone and makes walking difficult.

That’s two-year-old Logan in the center of this photo.

His parents were going to make a walker for him out of PVC pipe, so they went to their local Home Depot for supplies.

Employees there told them to go out for ice cream and come back in an hour.

When they came back, they found employees made the walker themselves, and even included Logan’s name.

They did it all at no cost to the family.

