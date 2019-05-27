



WILMINGTON, Del. (CBS) – Delaware State Police are investigating a double-fatal crash involving a motorcycle on I-95. The crash happened on the southbound lanes of I-95 just south of the Jackson Street on-ramp.

Police say a 2016 Toyota Sienna, being driven by a 44-year-old Middletown man, was traveling in the right lane of I-95 heading southbound when a Suzuki motorcycle collided with the rear of the Toyota. The Suzuki, being operated by a 41-year-old New Castle man, was reportedly traveling at a high rate of speed while weaving in and out of traffic prior to the accident.

The collision caused the Suzuki to flip on its side, separating both the driver and passenger from the motorcycle.

Both the operator and his passenger, 39-year-old woman from New Castle, were pronounced dead at scene.

It’s unclear if the driver was under the influence at this time.

The driver of the Toyota, along with his three passengers were not injured. Neither impairment nor improper driving are deemed as factors on his behalf.

Interstate 95 southbound was closed for approximately four hours while the scene was investigated and cleared.

An investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Cpl. J. Forester of the Troop 3 Collision Reconstruction Unit by calling 302-365-8485.