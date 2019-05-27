Comments
CAMDEN, N.J. (CBS) – Police are investigating after a 39-year-old man was shot and killed in Camden on Sunday. Police received reports of shots fired near the 1100 block of South 6th Street around 4 p.m.
Shortly after, a man with multiple gunshot wounds arrived at Virtua Hospital. The victim, 39-year-old Teron Furman, died about a half hour after arriving at the hospital.
No further information is available at this time but an investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Camden County Prosecutor’s Office Detective Kevin Courtney at 856-225-8632 or Camden County Police Detective Colin O’Sullivan at 856-757-7042.