CAMDEN, N.J. (CBS) — Police are investigating after a 53-year-old woman was found stabbed to death inside a Camden residence Saturday night. Officials say the victim, Eileen Brown, was found on the ground of a home on the 2800 block of Wayne Avenue at 8:44 p.m. May 25.
Brown was suffering from multiple stab wounds and pronounced dead on the scene.
No arrests have been made at this time.
Anyone with information is urged to contact Camden County Prosecutor’s Office Detective Brad Redrow at 856-225-8643 or Camden County Police Detective Sean Miller at 856-757-7042.