



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Eagles running back Miles Sanders has been in the NFL just over one month, but the Penn State product is already taking care of his family. The rookie bought his mom a brand new car.

Sanders posted a picture of his mom with her new car on his Instagram and said, “You deserve the world Momma.”

The Eagles drafted Sanders with the 53rd overall pick in the 2019 NFL draft out of Penn State.

Sanders, after being overshadowed by New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley at PSU in his first two years, broke out in his lone season as the Nittany Lions’ starting running back.

The 5-foot-11, 211-pound running back rushed for 1,274 yards with nine touchdowns in 13 games last season. His best game came in Penn State’s 63-24 win over Illinois in Week 4 when he ran for 200 yards and three touchdowns.

Sanders is expected to split duties with Jordan Howard, who the Eagles acquired from the Chicago Bears, in his rookie season.