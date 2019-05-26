  • CBS 3On Air

By CBS3 Staff
OCEAN CITY, N.J.

OCEAN CITY, N.J. (CBS) – The beaches were full and the weather was warm enough. Commence the unofficial start to summer in Ocean City.

“It’s unreal, we went in the water,” Olivia Vandervort, of Haddonfield, New Jersey, said. “It’s the first time we went into the water in three years. It feels like summer now, the pressure’s off. We made it!”

The weather turned out to be great this weekend down the Shore and the beaches – and boardwalk – were swarmed with many vacationers.

It all added up to a memorable Memorial Day weekend in Ocean City.

Watch the video above for Dan Koob’s story on the Memorial Day fun at the Shore.

