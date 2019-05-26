



LAS VEGAS (CBS) – Philadelphia rapper Meek Mill is again making national headlines after claiming he was kicked out of a hotel-casino on the Las Vegas Strip. Mill posted a series of videos on social media Saturday night.

In the videos, Mill and his team were told that Mill would be arrested if he got out of the car.

When asked why, the guard said he did not know.

“You telling me I’ll be arrested if I’m going to leave? If I walk upstairs to get something to eat, I’m going to be arrested for what? For being a rapper? For what?” Mill said to the guard in the video.

They telling black rappers they are banned from properties they own without incident … they just told me I was trespassing and I will be arrested I stepped in that hotel once at a jayz party without incident! — Meek Mill (@MeekMill) May 25, 2019

The cosmopolitan hotel …. and it’s a few other hotels that be doing this to black entertainers because they don’t want too many blacks on they property! Vegas notorious for this too its not just me!!!! pic.twitter.com/HPySp2nh8h — Meek Mill (@MeekMill) May 25, 2019

Mill is now accusing The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas of being racist.

His lawyer sent a letter to a compliance officer for the hotel, claiming the hotel “maintains a list of African American recording artists who should be denied access for no other reason than their culture or skin color.”

The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas said in a statement to KTNV-TV that it does not comment on legal matters and that guest safety and security are always a top priority.