



CHESTER HEIGHTS, Pa. (CBS) – A neighborhood fight took a violent turn in Chester Heights on Sunday morning. Now a man is in custody after allegedly shooting his neighbor around 3 a.m.

Memorial Day weekend took a frightening turn as shots rang out on the 100 block of Bishops Drive in Chester Heights. Investigators say a 49-year-old man shot another man, his neighbor, just after 3 a.m.

Police say the 44-year-old victim suffered a gunshot wound and rushed to a hospital in critical condition.

Residents were at a loss for words.

State Police investigating shooting in Chester Heights, Delaware County @CBSPhilly pic.twitter.com/ec3esgYOoQ — Crystal Cranmore (@CrystalCranmore) May 26, 2019

“I can’t even speculate on that. Somebody was pretty pissed off,” a neighbor said, “especially in this neighborhood again because again, we’re surprised every once in a while.”

As residents looked on, state police cordoned off the block, collecting evidence from both the suspected shooter and the victim’s home. At one point, the investigation turned to a red SUV.

Detectives are not saying much about the motive behind the shooting, but residents say this kind of activity is unusual for the neighborhood.

“This is a quiet community,” a neighbor said. “This is like we still pay attention when the ambulance comes down the street or the state police drive through because we are quiet here.”

Kate Castellano grew up in the community and now raises her children about a mile from there.

“This is terribly unusual, certainly never would have expected this to happen so close to my mom’s home,” Castellano said.

Castellano’s hoping police are able to solve why one neighbor would shoot another.

“For their families and anybody involved, I hope everyone is OK,” Castellano said.

CBS3’s Crystal Cranmore reports.