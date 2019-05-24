



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Piano Man tickled the ivories in Philadelphia Friday night! Billy Joel took over Citizens Bank Park for the sixth straight year.

Eyewitness News asked a fan how he would describe the atmosphere inside of a Billy Joel concert and he responded with one word: “loud.”

“It’s a family affair. We saw him last year and he put on a great show,” one fan said.

It’s not quite nine o’clock on a Saturday but Billy Joel fans made sure they were at CBP at 8 p.m. on a Friday night. It’s the sixth consecutive year Billy Joel has performed at the stadium and fans made sure to show up early for the show, especially those who haven’t seen him perform live before.

“She’s been waiting a lifetime to see Billy Joel,” one fan said.

“I’ve seen Billy Joel several times, like six times,” Albert Seagarva said.

Some even came from out of state.

“I want to hear ‘Piano Man.’ I’ve come all the way from Maryland to hear this, knowing that this is his 16th performance here in Philadelphia,” a fan said.

And of course, The Piano Man didn’t disappoint.

Billy Joel is the first artist to perform at the ballpark for consecutive years. On Saturday, The Who will take the stage at CBP.