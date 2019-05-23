TINICUM TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) — The National Weather Service says an EF-1 tornado briefly touched down in Tinicum Township, Bucks County when severe storms moved through the area on Sunday night. The twister had maximum sustained winds of 95 mph, uprooting trees and damaging camping trailers.
According to the National Weather Service, the tornado touched down over the Beaver Valley Campgrounds at 9:51 p.m.
The twister was on the ground for about a quarter-of-a-mile and traveled 100 yards.
The tornado was only on the ground for a minute but uprooted dozens of trees. Three camping trailers were also significantly damaged by fallen trees.
No one was injured.
A tornado also touched down in Lancaster County the same night. That twister damaged homes and toppled trees in East Cocalico Township.