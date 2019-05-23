WEATHER ALERT:Heavy Afternoon Thunderstorms Expected To Move Through Region
  • CBS 3On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMEyewitness News at 4pm
    5:00 PMEyewitness News at 5pm
    6:00 PMEyewitness News at 6pm
    6:30 PMCBS Evening News
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Local, Local TV
Photo: Umai Umai/Yelp


PHILADELPHIA (HOODLINE) — Looking for a mouthwatering Japanese meal near you?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top Japanese spots around Philadelphia, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of the best spots to fill the bill.

 

1. Double Knot

PHOTO: BRIAN M./YELP

Topping the list is Double Knot. Located at 120 S. 13th St. in Washington Square, the sushi bar, bar and Japanese spot is the highest rated Japanese restaurant in Philadelphia, boasting 4.5 stars out of 787 reviews on Yelp.

2. Morimoto

PHOTO: MORIMOTO/YELP

Next up is Old City’s Morimoto, situated at 723 Chestnut St. With 4.5 stars out of 1,742 reviews on Yelp, the sushi bar and Japanese spot has proven to be a local favorite.

3. Crazy Sushi

PHOTO: JOHN K./YELP

Rittenhouse’s Crazy Sushi, located at 1837 Chestnut St., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the sushi bar and Japanese spot four stars out of 508 reviews.

4. Terryin

PHOTO: SARI MARISSA G./YELP

Terryin, a sushi bar and Japanese and Asian fusion spot in Whitman, is another go-to, with four stars out of 136 Yelp reviews. Head over to 358 Snyder Ave. to see for yourself.

5. Umai Umai

PHOTO: UMAI UMAI/YELP

Last but not least, there’s Umai Umai, a Spring Garden favorite with 4.5 stars out of 393 reviews. Stop by 533 N. 22nd St. to hit up the sushi bar and Japanese spot next time you’re looking to satisfy your cravings.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s