PHILADELPHIA (HOODLINE) — Looking for a mouthwatering Japanese meal near you?
Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top Japanese spots around Philadelphia, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of the best spots to fill the bill.
1. Double Knot
Topping the list is Double Knot. Located at 120 S. 13th St. in Washington Square, the sushi bar, bar and Japanese spot is the highest rated Japanese restaurant in Philadelphia, boasting 4.5 stars out of 787 reviews on Yelp.
2. Morimoto
Next up is Old City’s Morimoto, situated at 723 Chestnut St. With 4.5 stars out of 1,742 reviews on Yelp, the sushi bar and Japanese spot has proven to be a local favorite.
3. Crazy Sushi
Rittenhouse’s Crazy Sushi, located at 1837 Chestnut St., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the sushi bar and Japanese spot four stars out of 508 reviews.
4. Terryin
Terryin, a sushi bar and Japanese and Asian fusion spot in Whitman, is another go-to, with four stars out of 136 Yelp reviews. Head over to 358 Snyder Ave. to see for yourself.
5. Umai Umai
Last but not least, there’s Umai Umai, a Spring Garden favorite with 4.5 stars out of 393 reviews. Stop by 533 N. 22nd St. to hit up the sushi bar and Japanese spot next time you’re looking to satisfy your cravings.