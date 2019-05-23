PHILADELPHIA (HOODLINE) — Need more ice cream and frozen yogurt in your life?
Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top ice cream and frozen yogurt sources in Philadelphia, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of the best spots to achieve your dreams.
1. The Franklin Fountain
Topping the list is The Franklin Fountain. Located at 116 Market St. in Old City, the spot to score ice cream is the most popular ice cream spot in Philadelphia, boasting four stars out of 1,830 reviews on Yelp.
2. I Ce Ny
Next up is Chinatown’s I CE NY, situated at 1016-1018 Race St. With 4.5 stars out of 204 reviews on Yelp, the spot to score ice cream has proven to be a local favorite.
3. Weckerly’s Ice Cream
Finally, there’s Weckerly’s Ice Cream, a Fishtown favorite with 4.5 stars out of 212 reviews. Stop by 9 W. Girard Ave. to hit up the spot to score ice cream, ice cream sandwiches and sorbet next time the urge strikes.