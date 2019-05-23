WEATHER ALERT:Heavy Afternoon Thunderstorms Expected To Move Through Region
MOUNT HOLLY, N.J. (CBS/AP) — A man convicted in the stabbing death of another man after a fight in New Jersey during celebrations over the Philadelphia Eagles’ Super Bowl win is now headed to prison. Supreme Life received a 20-year term Wednesday.

Life must serve 85 percent of the term before becoming eligible for parole.

The 57-year-old Lumberton man was convicted in March of passion provocation manslaughter and attempted murder charges that stemmed from a street fight that started after a remark by his son about the Eagles in February 2018. Life had said he stabbed 26-year-old Moriah Walker, of Brooklyn, New York, in self-defense.

Life’s son, 33-year-old Antoine Ketler, was also charged in the brawl. But he was acquitted of attempted murder after his attorney argued that he only took part in the fistfight.

(© Copyright 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

