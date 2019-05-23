WEATHER ALERT:Heavy Afternoon Thunderstorms Expected To Move Through Region
PHILADELPHIA (CBS/AP) — Two gamblers have filed a federal lawsuit against SugarHouse Casino claiming they lost $250,000 because of faulty shuffling machines and illegitimate decks of cards. The lawsuit against the casino was filed in Philadelphia on Wednesday and accuses the casino of failing to “provide an honest wagering environment.”

The Pennsylvania Gaming Board last year fined SugarHouse a total of $100,000 for using decks with the wrong number of cards. The Philadelphia casino also admitted employees did not properly address warning lights on automated shufflers over an eight-month period.

It was during that period that William Vespe, of Cherry Hill, New Jersey, says he lost $104,000, and Anthony Mattia, of Philadelphia, says he lost $147,000.

Both men seek unspecified damages from SugarHouse and parent company Rush Street Gambling.

SugarHouse denies the claims.

