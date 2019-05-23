BREAKING:Police Involved In Standoff With Man Wielding Two Knives In Wawa Parking Lot In Atlantic County
Ingredients:

  • Raw scallops
  • Diced red peppers
  • Roasted corn
  • Cubed mango pieces
  • Juice from 2 1/2 limes
  • Juice from 1 orange
  • Spring chives
  • Cilantro
  • Sea salt
  • Coarse black pepper
  • Avocado
  • Cooked lump crab meat

Directions:

Toss scallops, red peppers, corn, mango, juice from limes and orange, spring chives, cilantro, salt and black pepper.  Refrigerate until scallops are cooked by the acid. Before service, add avocado and crab meat.

Check out Taste with Tori’s feature on OC Surf Cafe in Ocean City, New Jersey!

 

