Ingredients:
- Raw scallops
- Diced red peppers
- Roasted corn
- Cubed mango pieces
- Juice from 2 1/2 limes
- Juice from 1 orange
- Spring chives
- Cilantro
- Sea salt
- Coarse black pepper
- Avocado
- Cooked lump crab meat
Directions:
Toss scallops, red peppers, corn, mango, juice from limes and orange, spring chives, cilantro, salt and black pepper. Refrigerate until scallops are cooked by the acid. Before service, add avocado and crab meat.
