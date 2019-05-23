Comments
SMYRNA, Del. (CBS) – A jury has acquitted an inmate accused of leading a riot that led to a hostage situation and the death of a prison guard. The defendant – 32-year-old Roman Shankaras – recently completed a sentenced for unrelated charges.
The acquittal spares Shankaras from a mandatory life sentence related to the death of Steven Floyd.
The officer died after being held hostage at the James T. Vaughn Correctional Center in Smyrna.