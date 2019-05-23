PHILADELPHIA (HOODLINE) — In search of a new favorite yoga spot?
Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top yoga spots around Philadelphia, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of the best spots to venture next time you’re in the market for yoga.
1. Barre3 Philadelphia – Rittenhouse Square
Topping the list is barre3 Philadelphia – Rittenhouse Square. Located at 1500 Sansom St. in Rittenhouse, this location of the chain of barre class, yoga and Pilates spots is the highest-rated yoga spot in Philadelphia, boasting five stars out of 37 reviews on Yelp.
2. Mellow Massage & Yoga
Next up is Allegheny West’s Mellow Massage & Yoga, situated at 4023 Ridge Ave. With 4.5 stars out of 127 reviews on Yelp, the massage, yoga and acupuncture spot has proven to be a local favorite.
3. Amrita Yoga & Wellness
Fishtown’s Amrita Yoga & Wellness, located at 1204 Frankford Ave., Floor 2, is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the yoga and Pilates spot 4.5 stars out of 97 reviews.
4. The Yoga Garden Philly
Over in Washington Square, check out The Yoga Garden Philly, which has earned 4.5 stars out of 51 reviews on Yelp. You can find the yoga spot at 240 S. Eighth St.
5. Hot Yoga West Philly
Last but not least, there’s Hot Yoga West Philly, a Spruce Hill favorite with 4.5 stars out of 20 reviews. Stop by 4145 Chestnut St. to hit up the yoga and Pilates spot next time the urge strikes.