PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police have released surveillance video of three masked man who critically injured a cashier during a shooting at a mini-market in the Juniata section of Philadelphia on Wednesday morning. Robert Uceta, 40, was shot in the chest at Brito Mini Market at 1558 East Lycoming St.
The store’s surveillance video shows three men wearing dark-hooded sweatshirts and masks as they come from the alleyway between Worrell and Lycoming Streets.
Police say the suspects then enter the store and attempt to rob the store employee behind the counter. One of the suspects attempted to climb through the front opening of the register area while another suspect fired his handgun at the victim, striking him.
The suspects then ran out of the store and were last seen heading towards the same alleyway.
Store owner Hector Rivera said Uceta was opening the store when the shooting happened.
“I hope he’s OK. They told me he’s talking to the detectives,” Rivera said.
It is the second time in two weeks the store has been hit by robbers.